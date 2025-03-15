Etihad Airways announces new flight service to this country

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has announced new flight service to Indonesia. The airline will operate direct flights to Indonesia’s popular island destination of Medan.

Flights between Kualanamu International Airport and Zayed International Airport will commence on October 2, 2025. Ticket booking is now open for passengers. Etihad Airways is set to fly three times a week to the popular destination using the new Airbus A321LR aircraft.

Etihad’s flight EY480 will depart Abu Dhabi at 20.45pm to reach Medan at 6.45am on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Flight EY481 will take off from Medan at 8.45am to land in Abu Dhabi at 12.40pm every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Medan is the capital and largest city of North Sumatra in Indonesia. The destination is one of 14 already announced by Etihad this year. The new destinations that will be introduced starting July 2025 onwards, also include Atlanta, Taipei, Phnom Penh, Krabi, Tunis, Chiang Mai, Hong Kong, Hanoi and Algiers.