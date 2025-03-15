India joins elite group of nations with satellite docking feat: ISRO Chief

India has achieved a significant milestone in space technology by successfully demonstrating satellite docking and undocking, becoming one of only four nations to master this complex capability. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) completed the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDEx) mission, with its chairman, Dr. V. Narayanan, highlighting the meticulous preparation that went into the feat. The mission involved over 120 computer simulations to ensure precision, leading to the successful docking of two satellites on January 16 and their subsequent undocking on March 13 in a single attempt.

In addition to the docking achievement, ISRO also successfully tested the C32 cryogenic propulsion system, a technology previously denied to India by multiple countries. Narayanan emphasized that overcoming such technological barriers reflects the dedication of Indian scientists. The C32 system, a crucial advancement in cryogenics, was tested for 100 seconds and marks another step forward for India’s space program, placing it among the few nations possessing this sophisticated capability.

The SpaDEx mission involved the SDX-01 (Chaser) and SDX-02 (Target) satellites, launched on December 30, 2024, using PSLV-C60 from Sriharikota. The undocking process required a precise sequence of events, including the controlled release of capture levers and separation commands. The mission was led by the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) with support from various ISRO centers, further solidifying India’s position as a global leader in advanced space technologies.