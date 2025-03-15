Internet services suspended till March 17

The West Bengal government has suspended internet and voice-over-Internet telephony services in five Gram Panchayat areas of Sainthia town, Birbhum district, to curb the spread of rumours and prevent unlawful activities. The shutdown, which began on March 14, will continue until March 17. The prohibitory order was issued by the Principal Secretary of the Home and Hill Affairs Department, citing concerns over public safety and the risk of misinformation being used for illegal purposes. Additionally, police forces have been deployed in the affected areas following a stone-pelting incident in Birbhum.

The order states that any data-related messages transmitted via telecommunications networks, under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, will be temporarily restricted to maintain public order and prevent the incitement of violence. However, the restrictions do not extend to voice calls, SMS, or newspapers, ensuring that essential communication channels and information dissemination remain unaffected. The suspension specifically applies to Sainthia town and the Gram Panchayats of Hatora, Mathpalsa, Harisara, Dariyapur, and Fulur.

The government justified the move by highlighting the potential misuse of internet services to spread unrest in these areas. Authorities believe that temporary internet restrictions are necessary to maintain peace and prevent any escalation of tensions. The order clarifies that the suspension will be lifted at 8 AM on March 17, once the situation is deemed under control.