‘Lucifer’ re-release: Mohanlal’s hit film returns to theaters on this date

The makers of Mohanlal’s 2019 blockbuster Lucifer have confirmed its re-release on March 20, just a week before its much-anticipated sequel, Empuraan, arrives in theaters. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran in his directorial debut, Lucifer was scripted by Murali Gopy and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas. The film starred Mohanlal alongside Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Vivek Oberoi, and Indrajith Sukumaran. Recently, Empuraan faced a setback due to a dispute between Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions regarding theater business terms. However, the issue was resolved when Gokulam Movies stepped in, replacing Lyca Productions as a producer, and updated posters now bear the Gokulam logo.

Mohanlal took to social media to confirm Gokulam Movies’ involvement, expressing gratitude to its chairman, Gokulam Gopalan, for supporting the project. In a separate announcement, the team revealed that Empuraan will have early morning screenings, with the first show scheduled at 6:00 AM IST on March 27, 2025. The screenings will be synchronized across international time zones to ensure a global first-day release. The sequel, a continuation of Lucifer, is expected to expand the storyline with heightened stakes and larger-than-life conflicts.

Returning for Empuraan are Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, and Indrajith Sukumaran, along with new cast members. The film will take audiences across multiple international locations as it delves deeper into the mysterious world of Stephen Nedumpally, also known as Khureshi Ab’raam, and his right-hand man, Zayed Masood. With new adversaries and a more ambitious narrative, Empuraan promises to be an action-packed sequel that builds upon its predecessor’s legacy.