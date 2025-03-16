Tornadoes and wildfires ravage US as powerful storm kills at least 32

A devastating storm system swept across the central and southern United States, unleashing powerful tornadoes and high winds that destroyed homes, leveled schools, and overturned vehicles. The storm claimed at least 32 lives, with Missouri among the hardest-hit states. In Wayne County, multiple bodies were discovered among the debris, and one home was described as an “unrecognizable” field of wreckage. Mississippi officials confirmed six fatalities, with additional deaths and missing persons reported. Arkansas and Georgia declared states of emergency as the storm continued its destructive path eastward. Meanwhile, dust storms in Kansas and Texas caused fatal highway pileups, further adding to the storm’s deadly toll.

The severe weather, impacting a region home to over 100 million people, brought blizzard conditions to northern states while fueling wildfires in the south. Oklahoma saw more than 130 fires, damaging or destroying nearly 300 homes and burning over 266 square miles. The state’s governor, Kevin Stitt, revealed he had lost his own home to the fires. Meanwhile, Minnesota and South Dakota braced for blizzard conditions with heavy snowfall and whiteout risks. Meteorologists noted that extreme weather fluctuations in March are not unusual, as tornadoes continued to threaten areas across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia.

Eyewitnesses described the sheer destruction, with residents in Mississippi witnessing massive tornadoes tearing through communities, toppling cabins and RVs, and leveling entire neighborhoods. Viral footage captured dramatic moments, including a father and son in Missouri who narrowly avoided a tornado while stopping for fuel. The pair later encountered wildfires in Oklahoma as they attempted to return home. Despite ongoing search and rescue efforts, the scale of destruction has left many communities struggling to recover from the disaster.