Know how to link Aadhaar number with Demat account online

New Delhi: Aadhaar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

Demat Account is short for dematerialisation account and makes the process of holding investments like shares, bonds, government securities, Mutual Funds, Insurance and ETFs easier. A Demat account helps investors hold shares and securities in an electronic format.

Linking your Aadhaar number with your Demat account enhances the overall safety of your investments. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has made it mandatory to link Aadhaar with Demat accounts.

Before you begin the online process to link Aadhaar with your Demat account, make sure you have the following documents and information handy:

Aadhaar Card

PAN Card

Demat Account Details (DP ID and Client ID)

Access to your registered mobile number

Access to your registered email ID

Steps to link online:

Visit depository’s website first—NSDL (www.nsdl.co.in) or CDSL (www.cdslindia.com).

After visiting the web portal, you need to click on the link provided to link your Aadhaar number with your Demat account.

Upon clicking the link, you will be required to fill in details such as the DP name, DP ID, Client ID, and Income Tax PAN in order to proceed to the next step.

After entering the details, you will receive a One-Time Password (OTP) on your registered mobile number and registered email ID.

To proceed to the next step, enter the OTP in the designated field provided on the website.

Once you enter the OTP, you will be granted access to view the details of your online Demat account. Here, you can check information such as your name, age, address, mobile number, linked bank account, email ID, and more. You will need to verify and confirm these details to proceed.

In the next step, you will need to enter your Aadhaar number, gender, and date of birth. Once you carefully review these details and click on the ‘Proceed’ button, you will be taken to the following step in the process.

Once you’ve entered all the details, you will receive an OTP on the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar. This OTP is sent directly by UIDAI. Now, you need to enter the OTP and click on the ‘Submit’ button.

You will receive an SMS and email notification confirming that your Aadhaar number has been successfully linked to your Demat account. This usually happens in real-time, unless there is any discrepancy—in which case, you may need to resolve the issue offline.