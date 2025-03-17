Know how to make call on WhatsApp without saving the number

Mumbai: WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging platform. It has has billions of users all over the world. With more than 3.5 billion downloads, the app is widely used for instant messaging, voice calls and video calls.

One can call someone on WhatsApp without saving their number. WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to dial and call any number directly, just like a traditional phone dialer.

This feature is particularly helpful for quick interactions, such as:

Business inquiries where you only need to call once.

Delivery or service-related calls without saving temporary contacts.

Calling unknown numbers without cluttering your contact list.

Follow these steps to make a WhatsApp call directly:

Open the WhatsApp application on your smartphone.

Go to the ‘Calls’ section at the bottom of the screen.

Tap on the ‘+’ (plus) icon in the top-right corner.

You will see three options:

New Call Link

Call a Number

New Contact

Tap on ‘Call a Number’ to proceed.

A dialer pad will appear where you can enter the number you want to call.

Dial the number and press the call button to initiate the voice call.