Bengaluru Residents Struggle with Heat and High Water Prices Amid Tanker Dependency

Several areas in Bengaluru remain heavily reliant on private water tankers for their daily water needs, with neighborhoods like Hennur depending on tankers for nearly 60% of their supply. As temperatures rise, the demand for water has surged, exacerbating the issue. Residents face further challenges due to inconsistent pricing, with suppliers charging anywhere from Rs 600 to Rs 650 for a 6,000-litre tanker and up to Rs 1,400 for a 12,000-litre tanker. An additional fee of Rs 100 is often applied for deliveries beyond 2–3 kilometers, while areas further than 4–5 kilometers are usually not serviced.

In Hennur, the problem is particularly acute during summer, with tankers fulfilling up to 90% of the water demand. Despite attempts to alleviate the crisis through the installation of borewells, which now cover around 40% of the area’s water needs, residents still end up paying about 10 paise per litre for tanker water. Similarly, in Horamavu Agara, families often spend Rs 1,000 per tanker for good-quality water, requiring four to five tankers a month for a household of three, further burdening their budgets.

Whitefield residents also grapple with fluctuating tanker prices, which range from Rs 1,400 to Rs 2,200 depending on water quality and distance. The unpredictable cost and unreliable access to water remain significant issues for the city’s residents, who are left with limited alternatives. While tankers provide a temporary solution, the long-term dependence on them underscores the urgent need for sustainable water management solutions in Bengaluru.