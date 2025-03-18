Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Four expats wins Dh90,000 each

Abu Dhabi: Four expats won Dh90,000 each in the Big Ticket’s ‘the big win contest’. Mohammed Abdul Aziz Jabal, a private driver from Bangladesh, bagged Dh90,000. The 56-year-old, who has been living in Abu Dhabi since 1995, has been purchasing tickets as part of a group of 45 people.

.Khaldoun Saimouah, a 47-year-old chief operating officer from Canada also won Dh90,000. Saimouah has been calling Dubai home for the past twenty-five years, has been a loyal Big Ticket customer since 2010.

Akshay Tandon, a 39-year-old finance professional from India, who has been living in Dubai for the past eight years also took home Dh90,000. A 37-year-old chef from Kerala, India, Robin has been calling Dubai home since 2009 and also bagged Dh90,000. Robin plans to share his winnings with his group of 10 friends.

This month, one lucky ticket holder will walk away with a Dh15 million grand prize. Big Ticket is also giving ten customers the chance to win Dh50,000 each in the live draw on April 3, 2025.

Customers who purchase two or more cash tickets in a single transaction between March 1 and 25 will secure a spot in the Big Win Contest. Hosted during the live draw on April 3, the contest will see four lucky winners take home guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh150,000. The names of the selected participants will be announced on the Big Ticket website on April 1, 2025.

March’s promotion also offers the chance to win a Range Rover Velar, with the lucky winner set to be revealed on May 3.