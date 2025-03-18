EC open to discussing online publication of booth-wise voter data

The Supreme Court on Tuesday acknowledged the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) willingness to consider the demand for uploading polling booth-wise voter turnout data on its website. A bench consisting of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan directed the petitioners, including TMC MP Mahua Moitra and the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms, to submit their representations to the ECI within 10 days.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing the ECI, informed the court that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was open to discussing the concerns. He emphasized the Commission’s readiness to address the grievance through a constructive dialogue. Following this, the court allowed the petitioners to make their submissions and stated that the ECI would provide them with an opportunity for a hearing, notifying them in advance.

The case, originally filed in 2019, requested the court to direct the ECI to upload booth-wise voter turnout data within 48 hours of polling during Lok Sabha and assembly elections. The ECI had previously opposed this plea, arguing it could disrupt the electoral environment. The court has now scheduled the next hearing for the week of July 28.