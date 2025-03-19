Etihad Airways launches new flight service to this country

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has launched new flights to Russia. The airline has increased flights on the Abu Dhabi-Moscow route.

From October 1, Etihad is adding a third daily flight between Abu Dhabi and Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport (SVO). This will increase the service to 21 flights per week. The expanded service operates on an Airbus A320 aircraft, featuring eight Business and 150 Economy seats.

In addition to the Moscow frequency increase, Etihad continues to expand its network with new routes planned for 2025, including a new service to Sochi, Russia’s premier resort destination on the Black Sea coast, starting from May 29.