ISRO Welcomes Sunita Williams, Praises Her Safe Return

Indian leaders and organizations have warmly welcomed astronaut Sunita Williams following her safe return from her extended mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) praised Williams for her resilience and dedication, acknowledging the collaborative efforts of NASA, SpaceX, and the United States in advancing space exploration. ISRO also expressed interest in utilizing Williams’ expertise to support India’s space ambitions, particularly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the country works towards becoming a developed nation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the crew’s achievement, highlighting their resilience and perseverance as a milestone in human space exploration. Similarly, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal praised Williams’ courage and dedication, calling her nine-month space journey an inspiration. BRS MLA Harish Rao also extended his congratulations, recognizing the crew’s determination in overcoming challenges during their prolonged mission. Political leaders across the spectrum celebrated Williams’ return as a testament to the human spirit of exploration.

The Crew-9 mission marked the fourth flight of the Dragon spacecraft named Freedom, which had previously supported NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4, Axiom Mission 2, and Axiom Mission 3. Following its safe splashdown, the spacecraft will undergo inspection and refurbishment at SpaceX’s Cape Canaveral facility for future missions. Crew-9’s return comes as Crew-10 embarks on a new long-duration mission at the ISS. NASA’s Commercial Crew Program continues to enhance research opportunities aboard the ISS, supporting the agency’s broader goals of human exploration on the Moon and Mars.