13 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Freed by Sri Lankan Navy Return to Chennai

Thirteen Tamil Nadu fishermen, arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing maritime boundaries, returned to Chennai on Thursday. They were detained on February 26 and imprisoned for nearly a month after being presented in Mallakam court. Three of the fishermen sustained injuries and received medical treatment at a Sri Lankan government hospital before their release. The Indian Embassy in Colombo facilitated their return by arranging flight tickets and issuing temporary passports.

The fishermen were officially released on March 12 following diplomatic discussions between Indian and Sri Lankan authorities. Upon their arrival at Chennai airport, they underwent standard procedures like citizenship and customs checks. One fisherman, who had previously suffered a leg injury, was immediately taken to a private hospital for further treatment. The remaining 12 were welcomed by Karaikal officials and transported to their hometown.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended three more Tamil Nadu fishermen on March 18 near Delft Island in the Palk Bay Sea area. Identified as A Shankar, M Arjunan, and S Murugesan, they were reportedly accused of crossing the maritime border. Despite receiving fishing permits just a day prior, the navy seized their boat, owned by Thangachimadam Kennedy. The incident has caused concern among the local fishing community, with 403 other boats from the Rameswaram port witnessing the arrests.