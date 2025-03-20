Bengaluru Unprepared for Heat Waves, Lacks Climate Strategy: Report

A recent global study has warned that Bengaluru, along with eight other Indian cities, is inadequately prepared for the growing threat of extreme heat waves due to the lack of long-term climate adaptation strategies. Researchers from institutions like Sustainable Futures Collaborative, King’s College London, and Harvard University highlighted that while Bengaluru has implemented short-term emergency measures, it lacks sustained interventions to mitigate future climate risks.

The study found that Bengaluru is expected to experience a significant rise in hazardous heat index values, which combine temperature and humidity, posing a heightened risk of heat-related illnesses and fatalities. Although public health advisories and temporary cooling shelters are in place, crucial long-term solutions, such as insurance for heat-exposed workers, accessible household cooling systems for vulnerable communities, and robust electricity infrastructure improvements, remain absent or poorly implemented.

Despite these challenges, the report acknowledged the positive role played by Bengaluru’s civil society organizations in driving climate action and advocating for heat resilience. However, researchers stressed the need for stronger collaboration between the government and these organizations to address policy gaps effectively. A comprehensive and proactive climate adaptation strategy will be essential for Bengaluru to withstand future heat waves and minimize their impact on public health and infrastructure.