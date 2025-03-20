Realme launches two new smartphones in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Realme P3 Ultra 5G was unveiled alongside the Realme P3 5G in India. Realme P3 Ultra 5G price in India starts at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are listed at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively. The phone is offered in Neptune Blue and Orion Red colour options with a vegan leather finish as well as a glow-in-the-dark lunar design option.

The base variant of the Realme P3 Ultra 5G can be purchased at the lowest effective price of Rs. 22,999, including up to Rs. 3,000 bank offers and an exchange discount of Rs. 1,000. It will go on sale from March 25 at 12pm IST.

On the other hand, the Realme P3 5G price in India begins at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB configuration, while the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB versions cost Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. It is offered in Comet Grey, Nebula Pink, and Space Silver shades.

Customers can get the Realme P3 5G with Rs. 2,000 bank offers. The first sale of the handset will start at 12pm IST on March 26. The base Realme P3 5G and P3 Ultra 5G handsets will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, the Realme India e-store, and other retail stores.

The Realme P3 Ultra 5G comes with a 6.83-inch 1.5K quad-curved screen with up to 2,500Hz touch sampling rate. It carries a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

The Realme P3 5G sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2,000nits peak brightness, 1.500nits touch sampling rate, and ProXDR support. It is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 5G chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phones ship with Realme UI 6.0 skin based on Android 15.

The Realme P3 Ultra 5G has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. The base Realme P3 5G also has a 50-megapixel main rear sensor alongside a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Both phones feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Realme P3 5G and P3 Ultra 5G have 6,050mm sq aerospace-grade VC cooling systems for thermal management and are said to support 90fps in BGMI. They are equipped with AI-based GT Boost gaming features like AI Motion Control and AI Ultra Touch Control.

Both Realme P3 5G and P3 Ultra 5G pack a 6,000mAh battery. The base version supports 45W wired fast charging, while the Ultra option supports 80W AI bypass charging technology. The vanilla Realme P3 5G comes with an IP69 dust and water resistance rating, while the P3 Ultra 5G is claimed to meet IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings.