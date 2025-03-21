IPL 2025: Siraj reflects on Kohli’s impact and ’emotional’ RCB exit

Mohammed Siraj is set to join Gujarat Titans (GT) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Reflecting on his time with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Siraj shared his gratitude towards Virat Kohli, acknowledging the crucial role Kohli played in his career. He credited Kohli for supporting him during challenging times in 2018 and 2019, which led to an upward trajectory in his performance. Leaving RCB was an emotional moment for Siraj, who is now gearing up to face his former team on April 2.

Siraj was a key figure for RCB since joining them in 2018 for Rs 2.6 crore. Across 87 matches, he took 83 wickets at an average of 31.45, achieving his best bowling figures of 4/21. As RCB’s third-highest wicket-taker, Siraj followed closely behind Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal. Despite helping the team qualify for the playoffs four times, he couldn’t secure an IPL title. His standout season came in 2023, when he claimed 19 wickets in 14 matches with a remarkable economy rate of 7.50.

Looking forward to IPL 2025, Siraj expressed confidence in his training with GT’s bowling unit, emphasizing their collaborative approach to strategy and execution. In IPL 2024, he picked up 15 wickets in 14 matches, contributing significantly to RCB’s dramatic turnaround, which saw them win six consecutive matches to reach the playoffs. However, their journey ended with a defeat to Rajasthan Royals in the eliminator. Siraj’s most recent competitive outing was in the Ranji Trophy against Vidarbha, where he took four wickets across both innings.