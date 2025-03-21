US SC to Review 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana’s Plea Against Extradition to India

The US Supreme Court will hear a renewed application by Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, seeking to halt his extradition to India. Rana, currently held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, filed the plea with Chief Justice John Roberts after his initial application was rejected by Justice Elena Kagan. His legal team has argued that the extradition violates US law and the UN Convention Against Torture, claiming Rana could face mistreatment in India due to his Pakistani origin, Muslim identity, and alleged role in the attacks. Additionally, concerns were raised about his deteriorating health, with his lawyers labeling the extradition as a “de facto death sentence.”

Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian businessman and former Pakistan Army doctor, was convicted in the US for supporting the Lashkar-e-Taiba and plotting attacks in Denmark. He had collaborated with David Coleman Headley, a key conspirator in the Mumbai attacks who conducted reconnaissance under the guise of working for Rana’s immigration consultancy. The Supreme Court is set to deliberate on the matter on April 4, with Roberts referring the application for review. The decision follows the US State Department’s approval of Rana’s extradition, announced after a meeting between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, as well as during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Washington.

Rana’s legal team has criticized the US government for withholding information regarding any assurances from India about his treatment post-extradition. They also emphasized his medical conditions, including heart disease, Parkinson’s, suspected bladder cancer, and chronic kidney disease. While the Supreme Court had previously denied Rana’s petition, his lawyers maintain that a thorough review is essential to ensure his safety. The decision on whether the extradition will proceed now rests with the Supreme Court justices, who will assess the legal and humanitarian arguments presented in the renewed application.