Cancer Cases Surge in UP, Maharashtra, Bihar, WB & TN

The Centre has identified Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu as the states with the highest incidence of cancer cases in India. Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav shared this information, citing data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP). To address the growing concern, the Ministry has initiated a nationwide screening campaign from February 20 to March 31, aiming to screen all individuals aged 30 and above at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and other healthcare facilities.

According to the ICMR-NCRP, the estimated number of cancer cases in the country for 2025 is projected at 15,69,793, with a further increase to 22,18,694 by 2040 as per the Global Cancer Observatory. Factors contributing to this rise include improved diagnostic capabilities, increased life expectancy, greater health awareness, and lifestyle changes. Risk factors like tobacco and alcohol consumption, lack of physical activity, and unhealthy diets are also significant contributors to the growing cancer burden.

Lung cancer is the most common among males, while breast cancer is prevalent among females in India. To enhance cancer care accessibility, the government has announced plans to establish 200 Day Care Cancer Centres (DCCCs) in district hospitals across the country, adding to the existing 372 centres. This initiative aims to provide localized cancer treatment, especially in rural and underserved regions, reducing the strain on tertiary care hospitals.