Flossing regularly may lower stroke and Afib risk

Regular flossing may offer more than just oral health benefits. A recent study has shown that it could lower the risk of stroke and irregular heart rhythms like atrial fibrillation (Afib). The study involved 6,278 participants with an average age of 62, with 55% of them being women. Researchers collected information about their oral hygiene habits and health conditions, including high blood pressure, diabetes, and smoking. Around 65% of participants reported flossing at least once a week. During a 25-year follow-up period, 434 participants experienced a stroke, and 1,291 developed Afib.

The findings revealed that those who flossed regularly had a 22% lower risk of ischemic stroke, caused by a blood clot blocking blood flow to the brain. Additionally, they were 44% less likely to suffer from a stroke due to a clot originating from the heart and had a 12% lower risk of developing Afib. The protective effect of flossing was independent of other oral hygiene habits, such as brushing teeth or visiting the dentist, indicating that flossing alone can significantly reduce the risk of cardiovascular issues.

Flossing also contributed to a lower risk of cavities and gum disease. Researchers suggested that flossing might reduce stroke risk by preventing oral infections and inflammation, which are linked to artery hardening. The study highlights the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene not just for dental health but also for overall cardiovascular well-being. With oral diseases affecting 3.5 billion people globally in 2022, incorporating simple habits like flossing can have significant health benefits. The findings were presented at a recent American Stroke Association conference.