Mohanlal acted in ‘L2: Empuraan’ without a fee, reveals Prithviraj

Mohanlal, one of Mollywood’s most celebrated actors, surprised fans by choosing not to take any payment for his role in the highly anticipated film L2: Empuraan. Director Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed this remarkable gesture, highlighting how the actor’s decision significantly contributed to the film’s production. Prithviraj expressed his gratitude, emphasizing that without Mohanlal’s selfless act, the ambitious scale of the project would not have been possible.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Prithviraj also pointed out that even he had opted out of receiving remuneration to ensure the film’s budget was used entirely for its production. Mohanlal further stated that viewers would see the results of this dedication on screen, as the budget was directly reflected in the film’s grandeur. Notably, many technicians, actors, and even foreign cast members supported the project with minimal financial expectations, recognizing the passion behind the venture.

Prithviraj also shared a similar experience from his past production Selfiee, a Bollywood remake of the Malayalam film Driving Licence. He revealed that Akshay Kumar, who starred in the film, had not taken any payment upfront, agreeing to accept his fee only if the film was profitable. Unfortunately, when Selfiee underperformed at the box office, Akshay Kumar declined to receive any remuneration, underscoring his professionalism and support for the project.