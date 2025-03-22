Revised variable parking fees to start on April 4 in Dubai: Details

Dubai: Parkin PJSC, the largest operator of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai announced that new variable parking fees will take effect on April 4.

The peak pricing will apply for 6 out of the 14 chargeable hours per day – from 8am to 10am (2 hours) and 4pm to 8pm (4 hours), excluding Sundays and public holidays. Parking fees during off-peak hours from 10am to 4pm; and 8pm to 10pm will remain unchanged, with pricing in line with the existing tariff structure.

Currently, Parkin is implementing Ramadan timings with two periods of chargeable hours from Monday to Saturday. The first period is from 8am to 6pm; and second period is from 8pm to 12 midnight. Pricing is in line with the existing tariff structure. Parking is free between 6pm and 8pm Monday to Saturday and whole day Sundays during Ramadan only. Multi-level parking buildings operate 24/7.

Parkin also updated the zone codes. Paid public parking in Dubai is mainly divided into four different zones: A, B, C, D – which will become AP, BP, CP, and DP. The zones are further classified into standard and premium parking areas, which have different tariffs.

There are other parking codes/zones in different commercial areas of Dubai such as codes E, I, J, K and L at Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT); Code F – Knowledge Village, Dubai Media City, Dubai Internet City; Code G – Burj Khalifa, Marasi Bay, Dubai Health Care City, Dubai Hills; Code H – Dubai Silicon Oasis; and Code X – around Dubai World Trade, where parking is Dh25 per hour when there are events.