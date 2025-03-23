Bengaluru Festival Tragedy: 100-Foot Chariot Collapse Kills 1, Injures 4

A tragic incident occurred during the Madduramma temple festival on the outskirts of Bengaluru when a 100-foot-high chariot collapsed, resulting in the death of a 24-year-old man named Lohith from Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Four others sustained injuries in the accident, which happened on Saturday evening. Devotees were pulling two chariots as part of the annual ritual when sudden heavy rain and strong winds caused the towering structure to topple. The collapse led to chaos and panic among the hundreds of attendees.

Authorities and police quickly responded to the scene to manage the situation and assist the injured. Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police, CK Baba, confirmed the fatality and stated that investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the collapse. While initial reports suggest the adverse weather played a key role, officials are also investigating any possible structural weaknesses or lapses in safety protocols that may have contributed to the incident. The injured victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Madduramma temple festival is a longstanding tradition that draws large crowds each year. However, this year’s event turned tragic, leaving the local community in mourning. This incident also highlights the ongoing risks of chariot-related accidents, reminiscent of the 2022 Tamil Nadu tragedy in which 11 people lost their lives due to an electric wire mishap. Authorities are now facing renewed calls for stricter safety measures during large-scale religious events to prevent similar catastrophes in the future.