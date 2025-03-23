CBI Files Closure Report in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Sources

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted a closure report in the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, nearly five years after his passing. Sushant, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, sparking widespread controversy. Following a transfer of the investigation to the CBI, his postmortem report confirmed asphyxia as the cause of death, conducted at Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital. The closure report was filed in a Mumbai court, according to sources.

Sushant began his career with television shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and gained immense popularity through Pavitra Rishta. He made a successful transition to Bollywood, delivering notable performances in films like Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Chhichhore, and Dil Bechara. His role in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was especially well-received, cementing his status as a prominent actor in the industry. His final film, Dil Bechara, was released on an OTT platform.

In a related case, Disha Salian, Sushant’s former manager, was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before Sushant’s death. Disha’s father, Satish Salian, has approached the Bombay High Court, seeking an investigation and filing of an FIR against Aaditya Thackeray and others. The court has scheduled the hearing for April 2. Aaditya Thackeray has denied the allegations, labeling them an attempt to tarnish his image over the past five years, and has indicated he will respond through legal channels. Meanwhile, Sameer Wankhede, the former NCB director, has been served a copy of the petition and plans to file a detailed affidavit in court.