Delhi HC Judge Denies Cash Link Allegations, Calls Claims Baseless

Justice Yashwant Varma of the Delhi High Court has addressed the allegations linking him to the alleged recovery of cash during a recent fire incident, strongly denying any involvement. In a letter to Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Justice Varma emphasized that his integrity has been severely tarnished by baseless accusations. He stated that assumptions suggesting the recovered money belonged to him were entirely unfounded, adding that his reputation, built over years of service, had been irreparably harmed.

Justice Varma categorically rejected claims that he or his family removed or saw any currency during the incident. According to him, the fire’s impact was limited to a specific section of the residence, and there was no evidence of any cash. He highlighted that no sacks of burnt money were presented to him or his family. Further defending his character, Justice Varma called for a judicial inquiry into his conduct and urged the legal community to assess his commitment to the judiciary.

The judge clarified that all his financial dealings are transparent, conducted through official banking channels. He also noted that the fire department chief’s statement supported his claims, as no money was found at the scene when the property was returned. Justice Varma reaffirmed that neither he nor his family had any prior knowledge of any cash stored at the residence, firmly labeling the accusations as baseless.