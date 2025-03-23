Mobile data usage surge in India to 40GB per month

New Delhi: 5G data usage in India has reached a new high of 40GB per user per month. . The country’s average monthly data usage per user has reached 27.5GB . The total subscribers projected to rise from 290 million in 2024 to 770 million by 2028

As per a report, India’s data consumption has been growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5 per cent over the past five years. According to Nokia’s Mobile Broadband Index (MBiT) report, monthly 5G data traffic has increased nearly threefold nationwide. The report predicts that by the first quarter of 2026, 5G data consumption will surpass 4G usage. Notably, the highest increase in 5G usage is occurring in B and C category circles, where internet consumption has surged by 3.4 times and 3.2 times, respectively.

The MBiT report reveals that 5G now accounts for 43 per cent of total mobile broadband usage in metro areas, compared to just 20 per cent in 2023.

The number of active 5G devices in India has doubled in 2024, crossing 27.1 crore (271 million). This trend is expected to accelerate further, with projections suggesting that by the end of 2025, nearly 90 per cent of smartphones in India will support 5G networks.