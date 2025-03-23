Summer Rain Continues in Kerala; Yellow Alert Issued for Malappuram, Wayanad

Summer rains are expected to persist in Kerala, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for Malappuram and Wayanad districts. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has warned of heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours in these areas. Strong winds are also anticipated alongside the rain. While other districts may experience light to moderate showers, no additional alerts have been issued.

An unusual phenomenon occurred in Thrissur’s Venginissery, where residents reported ‘foam rain,’ with white flakes resembling foam falling during the drizzle. Experts suggest this could be due to chemical residues in the atmosphere mixing with rainwater, likely in areas with higher pollution levels. Marine algae releasing organic compounds and microorganisms from water bodies may also contribute to the phenomenon. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause.

The recent rains and gusty winds have caused significant damage across several districts. In Thrissur, St. Mary’s U.P. School lost 400 roof tiles, while in Malappuram’s Melmuri Muttippadi, a coconut tree fell onto a school building. Palakkad also faced damage as a car was crushed by an uprooted tree. In Neyyattinkara, strong winds blew off the roof of a church, and power disruptions occurred in Kozhikode due to fallen trees. The SDMA has urged residents to remain cautious as adverse weather conditions may continue.