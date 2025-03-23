Yash’s ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’ set for 2026 release

The highly anticipated film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash, is set to release in theatres on March 19, 2026. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is strategically scheduled to benefit from multiple holidays that weekend. The extended timeline is attributed to the simultaneous filming in Kannada and English, ensuring a wider global reach. Dubbing will be done in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam to maximize audience engagement.

Produced under Yash’s Monster Mind Creations and Venkat K Narayana’s KVN Productions, Toxic features an impressive ensemble cast, including Nayanthara, Darrell D’Silva, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, and Sajol Ahamed. A first-look teaser recently revealed Yash’s appearance in the film, heightening audience anticipation.

The movie also boasts a stellar international technical team. Acclaimed action choreographer JJ Perry, known for Django Unchained and the John Wick series, is designing the action sequences. Renowned cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, recognized for his work in Gangs of Wasseypur and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, is handling the visuals. Additionally, the visual effects are managed by DNEG, the award-winning studio behind blockbusters like Inception, Tenet, and Dune.