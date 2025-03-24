Huawei launches new clamshell foldable smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Huawei launched its latest clamshell foldable phone named ‘Huawei Pura X’ in China. The Huawei Pura X is priced at CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 89,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The variant with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 95,000). It is available in Moon Shadow Gray, Magic Night Black, Stylish Red, Stylish Green, and Zero White colourways (translated).

Huawei is also offering a Collector’s Edition of the Huawei Pura X with a different tri-colour back cover design and satellite communication feature. The Huawei Pura X Collector’s Edition is priced at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,08,000) and CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,19,000) for the 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage variants, respectively.

Huawei Pura X runs on HarmonyOS 5.0.1 and boasts a 6.3-inch internal OLED LTPO 2.0 display with a 1,320×2,120 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a wide 16:10 aspect ratio, which is the highlight of this clamshell foldable. The wide aspect ratio lets users enjoy content better than standard flip phones that have a tall 21:9 aspect ratio. The external screen is 3.5-inch with 980 × 980 pixels resolution and up to 120Hz LTPO 2.0 adaptive refresh rate. Both screens offer 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming and up to 300 Hz touch sampling rate. The chipset on the new phone is yet to be disclosed by the brand, but it is rumoured to be a variant of the Kirin 9010.

Connectivity options on the Huawei Pura X include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/AGPS, NFC, GLONASS, Beidou, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, gesture sensor, gravity sensor, Infrared (IR) sensor, hall sensor, gyroscope and proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication. The Huawei Pura X Collector’s Edition offers satellite communication feature (Tiantong ).

The Huawei Pura X houses a 4,720mAh battery with 66W wired charging support and 40W wireless charging support.