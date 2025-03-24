Infinix launches new smartphone: Price, Features

Mumbai: Infinix has launched the Note 50 Pro+ 5G globally. The Infinix Note 50 and Note 50 Pro were launched in the Indonesian market first. Infinix has also confirmed plans to unveil two additional 5G Note 50 series models later this year.

Price of Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G starts at $370 (roughly Rs. 32,000) in the US. It will be globally available in Enchanted Purple, Titanium Grey, and Special Racing Edition versions. The latter will have a design inspired by the racing cars and tri-colour stripes with a power button embedded in sapphire crystal.

The Infinix Note 50 and Infinix Note 50 Pro were announced in global markets alongside the Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G with starting price tags of $180 (roughly Rs. 15,000) and $210 (roughly Rs. 18,000), respectively. They were launched in Indonesia earlier this month. Infinix will announce two new 5G smartphones in the Note 50 series later.

The Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1,300 nits peak brightness. The screen has TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification. It boasts a Bio-Active Halo AI lighting system that shows multi-colour mini-LED effects for calls, notifications and more.

Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chip. It has a vapour chamber with a graphite layer for thermal management, along with an X-axis linear motor.

The Note 50 Pro+ 5G features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 6x lossless zoom and 100x ultimate zoom. It includes JBL dual speakers, NFC support, and infrared remote control. The device has IP64 rated build for dust and water resistance,

The Note 50 Pro+ 5G houses a 5,200mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging, 10W wireless charging and 7.5W wireless reverse charging. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 2.2 hours of talk with 1 percent battery in the PowerReserve mode. The Infinix Note 50 family was announced with the “Infinix AI? Beta Plan”. This AI strategy features the company’s latest One-Tap Infinix AI ? functionality that allows users to activate Infinix’s AI assistant, Folax, by long-pressing the power button.

Folax recognises on-screen content, translates text, and offers support for cross-app voice commands for scheduling, navigation, calling, and contact management. It provides features including AI Eraser, AI Cutout, AI Writing, AI Note, and AI Wallpaper Generator. For communication, there are features like Real-Time Call Translator, Call Summary, AI Auto-Answer, and dual-way Speech Enhancement.