Know how to get fancy registration numbers for your vehicles

Fancy registration numbers can be bought straight off from the comfort of home. Here is how to do that:

Step 1

The Government of India has created a specific website for this purpose which is https://fancy.parivahan.gov.in. Log on to the site and the first step is to create an account with your registered mobile number and email ID. OTPs will be shared and your account will be activated instantly.

Step 2

Once your account is activated, you will need to select the state in which you want to register your vehicle. Once done, you need to select whether your vehicle is a private one or a commercial or even a two-wheeler. Thereafter the web page will open up which will show the latest series of numbers available. If the number you want has already been taken, you will have to wait for some time before the next series opens up. Generally, it takes a few days for the series to change. But that also depends on the location you are selecting.

Also Read: Know how to update your PAN card photo online and offline

Step 3

Once you have selected the number, the page will take you to a payment gateway. Multiple payment options are available. So take a pick and make the payment. A receipt will be generated and provided to you online.

Step 4

Once the receipt is generated, you need to provide the same to your dealership. The same will be presented when the vehicle is sent for registration and you will get the same number as you had selected. But ensure to do the same within one month of booking the number after which the same will be cancelled and the amount forfeited.

As far as the prices are concerned, they vary from as low as Rs 1,500 and go all the way up to lakhs. It is also a first come first serve facility.