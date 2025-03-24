Know how to update your PAN card photo online and offline

Mumbai: The Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a 10-digit alphanumeric identifier issued by the income tax department. It is mandatory is various financial financial transactions, including filing income tax return (ITR), opening bank accounts, and investing in stock market.

Keeping it updated is essential as it includes your photo, signature and personal details. If your PAN card photo is unclear or outdated, you should replace it with a recent one.

Here’s how you can update your PAN card photo:

– Visit the Official Website: Go to the Protean portal (www.protean-tinpan.com).

– Select the Service: Under the ‘Services’ tab, click on ‘PAN’ and choose ‘Change/Correction in PAN Data’. Click ‘Apply’.

– Choose Application Type: Select ‘Request for New PAN Card or/and Changes or Correction in PAN Data’ and the relevant category. Fill in the required details, verify the captcha, accept the terms, and click ‘Submit’.- Provide Additional Details: Enter your contact information and upload a recent passport-size photograph as per the specified guidelines. Click ‘Submit’.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty open higher

– Make Payment: Proceed to the payment page and pay the required fee. After successful payment, you’ll receive a 15-digit acknowledgement number for tracking your application.

– Keep the acknowledgement number safe to check the status of your request.

Steps to Update the Photo on Your PAN Card Offline

– Visit a PAN Center: Go to the nearest PAN service center.

– Get the Application Form: Collect or download the ‘Request for New PAN Card or/and Changes or Corrections in PAN Data’ form.

– Fill Out the Form: Enter all required details carefully.

– Attach Supporting Documents: Include proof of address, identity proof, and recent passport-sized photographs.

– Submit the Form: Hand over the completed form and documents at the PAN center.

– Make the Payment: Pay the applicable fee for processing the update.

– Receive Acknowledgement: After payment, you’ll get a 15-digit acknowledgement number to track your application status.