Tamil Nadu: Toll fares hiked at 40 plazas

Road projects are being developed across Tamil Nadu to connect major cities, with toll fees collected for road maintenance. Recently, toll fees have increased, with some plazas raising the rate from ?40 to ?70. As a result, travelers from Chennai to Madurai now face toll expenses ranging between ?600 to ?1000. The increase is part of the annual fee revision that takes place in two phases, with the first phase affecting 40 toll plazas, including Vanagaram, Chengalpattu Paranur, and Tindivanam Athur, starting from April 1st.

The toll fee hike has drawn criticism from the Vari and Vehicle Drivers Association and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss. They argue that the lack of transparency regarding the collected toll revenue is unfair. PMK has reiterated its demand for the installation of digital boards at toll plazas to display real-time information on the number of vehicles passing through and the revenue generated. Without transparent data, the justification for toll hikes remains questionable, fueling public dissatisfaction.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had previously announced plans to limit toll plazas to one every 60 kilometers to reduce redundancy and streamline operations. With a new toll policy expected to be unveiled soon, critics argue that any fee adjustments should be postponed until the new policy’s specifics are clear. Anbumani questioned the rationale behind announcing fee hikes ahead of the policy rollout, calling for greater accountability and fairer implementation of toll charges.