Yoga asanas for beginners

Yoga asanas are the best forms of physical activity. Asanas/ poses are known to be beneficial for your physical as well as mental health. Here are some yoga poses that you can begin your yoga journey with.

Tadasana

This is also known as the Mountain Pose. This standing pose helps improve posture and balance. Stand with your feet together, arms at your sides and palms facing forward. Engage your thighs, lift your chest, reach your arms overhead and align your body in a straight line.

Balasana

This is also known as the Child’s Pose. This is a pose that stretches the back and hips. Kneel on the floor with your big toes touching and knees apart. Lower your torso toward the floor, resting your forehead on the mat and stretch your arms forward or by your sides.

Virabhadrasana I

This is also known as Warrior I. It helps to build strength and flexibility in the legs and hips. Start in a standing position then step one foot back, bending the front knee at a 90-degree angle. Keep your back leg straight and arms reaching overhead. This pose strengthens the legs and improves balance and focus.

Virabhadrasana II

This is also known as Warrior II. It helps to improve stability and strength while opening the hips and chest. From Warrior I, open your hips and shoulders to face the front, extending your arms out parallel to the floor. Keep your front knee bent and back leg straight. This pose benefits the legs, core, and shoulders.

Setu Bandhasana

This is also known as Bridge Pose. It helps to strengthen the glutes, legs and lower back. Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor and hip-width apart. Press your feet into the floor as you lift your hips toward the ceiling and clasp your hands under your back. This pose also opens the chest and shoulders.

Paschimottanasana

This is also known as Seated Forward Fold. This gives a good stretch to the hamstrings, lower back and spine. Sit on the floor with your legs extended straight in front of you. Inhale to lengthen your spine and as you exhale, hinge at your hips to fold forward, reaching for your feet or shins.

Savasana

This is also known as the Corpse Pose. It allows your body to relax and get the benefits of your yoga routine. Lie flat on your back with your legs extended, arms by your sides and palms facing up. Close your eyes and focus on your breath.