BAPS Hindu temple in UAE announces guidelines for entry

Abu Dhabi: The BAPS Hindu Mandir, along with Abu Dhabi police, has announced guidelines for entry during Eid Al Fitr. Since its opening, the Mandir has welcomed over 2.2 million visitors in its first year. During Eid in 2024, over 60,000 devotees visited the Middle East’s first traditional Hindu stone temple.

The temple has expanded its on-site parking facilities and introduced shaded waiting areas. During the Eid break, the temple will open at 9am and have last entry at 8pm, which is closing time. On Monday, the temple will remain closed to visitors.

Visitors must register in advance via the “Mandir Abu Dhabi” app or website. Guests must arrive at the Hindu Mandir during their designated time slot to ensure smooth entry. Walk-in visitors without prior registration may not be able to enter the temple.