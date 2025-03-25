Easy yoga poses to lose lower belly fat

While diet and overall fitness play a role in lowering belly fat, yoga can be an effective and sustainable way to burn fat, strengthen core muscles, and improve flexibility. Yoga promotes a holistic approach to weight loss by boosting metabolism, reducing stress, and improving digestion, all of which contribute to fat loss. Here are seven yoga poses recommended by fitness experts and backed by studies on weight management and fat loss.

Yoga improves blood circulation, digestion, and hormonal balance, which indirectly supports fat loss. According to the American Council on Exercise (ACE), yoga helps build muscle endurance, which increases calorie burn even at rest. A combination of dynamic and static poses strengthens the abdominal region while improving core stability.

1. Naukasana (Boat Pose)

Strengthens core muscles and tones the lower belly. Improves digestion, which reduces bloating.

How to do it

a. Sit on the floor with legs extended.

b. Lift your legs off the ground while leaning back slightly.

c. Extend your arms forward and hold the position for 30 seconds.

d. Repeat 3-4 times.

2. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Stretches abdominal muscles and burns belly fat. Stimulates digestion and relieves bloating.

How to do it

a. Lie on your stomach with hands under your shoulders.

b. Inhale and lift your chest while keeping elbows slightly bent.

c. Hold for 20-30 seconds and release.

d. Repeat thrice.

3. Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

Strengthens back muscles and tones the abdomen. Helps improve posture, reducing lower belly fat appearance.

How to do it

a. Kneel with feet hip-width apart.

b. Bend backward and place hands on heels.

c. Hold for 20 seconds, then slowly return.

d. Repeat twice.

4. Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

Targets belly fat while strengthening the lower back. Enhances digestion, which aids weight loss.

How to do it

a. Lie on your stomach and grab your ankles.

b. Lift your chest and legs off the ground.

c. Hold for 20-30 seconds.

d. Repeat thrice.

5. Kumbhakasana (Plank Pose)

One of the best poses to strengthen the core and flatten the belly. Engages multiple muscle groups, enhancing fat burn.

How to do it

a. Get into a push-up position.

b. Keep your body straight from head to toe.

c. Hold for 30-60 seconds.

d. Repeat twice.

6. Pavanamuktasana (Wind-Relieving Pose)

Improves digestion and relieves bloating. Engages abdominal muscles for fat reduction.

How to do it

a. Lie on your back and bring knees to your chest.

b. Hug your knees and press them against your stomach.

c. Hold for 20 seconds.

d. Repeat thrice.

7. Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation)

A full-body workout that burns calories and strengthens the core. Aids in detoxification and boosts metabolism.

How to do it

a. Perform 12 poses in sequence, including forward bends, backbends, and stretches.

b. Repeat 5-6 times weekly.

Tips for better results

1. Maintain a calorie deficit with a healthy diet.

2. Stay hydrated to aid digestion and metabolism.

3. Combine yoga with cardio for faster fat loss.

4. Be consistent for 30 days to see visible results.