IAF, IG Defence Ink Deal for BLE Tool Tracking System to Boost Airbase Security

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has signed a contract with IG Defence and Aerospace for the implementation of an advanced Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Tool Tracking System, supporting the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. IG Defence recently won the defence ministry’s iDEX challenge for this technology, which is designed to enhance tool management efficiency and security at airbases. The system will streamline maintenance operations, improve inventory tracking, and contribute to overall airbase safety.

The IAF, operating over 60 airbases across the country, aims to leverage this Made-in-India technology to mitigate safety risks and ensure the protection of expensive fighter aircraft. Initially, the system will be piloted at Gwalior Airbase before being expanded to other IAF and Army airbases. One of its primary benefits is reducing the risk of Foreign Object Debris (FOD) damage, a significant concern at airbases. The BLE system’s real-time tracking and automated alerts will further enhance runway safety, while its long battery life of 6-8 months minimizes maintenance efforts.

Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, Founder of IG Aerospace and Defence, expressed pride in the achievement, emphasizing the system’s role in strengthening India’s defence infrastructure and operational readiness. He highlighted that the BLE Tool Tracking System will not only improve operational safety but also increase maintenance efficiency. Upon successful completion of the Gwalior pilot project, the IAF plans a nationwide rollout, reinforcing its commitment to indigenous defence solutions and technological self-reliance.