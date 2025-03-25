Indian Navy to Launch First ‘Aikeyme’ Naval Exercise with 10 African Nations in April

The Indian Navy is set to conduct its first multinational naval exercise, “Aikeyme,” with 10 African nations from April 13 to 18 at Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania. The exercise, symbolizing “unity,” will be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. It aims to strengthen maritime security partnerships, particularly in light of China’s growing influence in Africa. The participating nations include Tanzania, Comoros, Djibouti, Eritrea, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, and South Africa. The exercise will focus on regional security challenges, including threats from Somali pirates and Houthi rebels in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea.

In addition to “Aikeyme,” the Indian Navy will launch a separate initiative called “Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) Sagar” on April 5. The offshore patrol vessel INS Sunayna will carry 44 personnel from nine friendly nations, including Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Mauritius, on a deployment to the southwest Indian Ocean Region. Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti highlighted the Navy’s ongoing commitment to regional security through enhanced partnerships under India’s “SAGAR” (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent announcement of the “Mahasagar” initiative during his Mauritius visit, both exercises aim to further India’s role as a trusted security partner in the Indian Ocean.

Vice Admiral Sobti also noted the Indian Navy’s vigilance in the Gulf of Aden, where Somali pirate and Houthi rebel activities have raised security concerns. An Indian warship remains permanently deployed in the region, with the Navy ready to respond if piracy resurges. Plans are underway to make “Aikeyme” a biennial event, expanding participation to include West African nations in the future. The exercise will feature table-top and command post simulations focusing on anti-piracy operations and information-sharing, fostering collaboration among the participating navies.