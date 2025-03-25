Prithviraj Sukumaran: ‘L2: Empuraan’ is a Stand-Alone Film

With just two days remaining for the release of the highly anticipated Mollywood film L2: Empuraan, director Prithviraj Sukumaran has revealed an interesting detail about the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer. During a press conference in Chennai, Prithviraj confirmed that the film can be enjoyed as a stand-alone movie, even by those who haven’t watched the first part. He emphasized that he and writer Murali Gopy ensured the second installment would have a self-contained narrative while maintaining continuity within the franchise.

Prithviraj further explained that while L2: Empuraan is designed to be understood independently, there will be nostalgic callbacks and dialogues that might resonate more with viewers familiar with Lucifer. He mentioned that some audience reactions, like clapping or cheering, could stem from recognizing references to the previous film. However, he reassured that these moments would not hinder new viewers from comprehending or enjoying the storyline.

Looking ahead, Prithviraj expressed his ambition to complete the trilogy, stating that the second part is crafted to build anticipation for the final chapter. He hopes that viewers who watch L2: Empuraan without prior knowledge of Lucifer might be intrigued enough to explore the first film. The movie is set to release on March 27 in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada, featuring a star-studded cast with Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith, and Manju Warrier.