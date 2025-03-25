UAE Lottery announces four new scratch card games

Dubai: UAE Lottery launched four new online scratch card games. The new scratch card games gives players more ways to win prizes up to Dh1 million. The new scratch cards feature entry points tailored for every player, ranging from small wins to substantial prizes. The scratch card options are as follows:

Karak Kash (Dh5 entry – Win up to Dh50,000)

Fortune Festival (Dh10 entry – Win up to Dh100,000)

Golden Dynasty (Dh20 entry – Win up to Dh300,000)

Mission Million (Dh50 entry – Win up to Dh1,000,000)

UAE Lottery, announced in late 2024, is UAE’s first and only regulated lottery. It offers participants the chance to win amounts ranging from Dh100 to Dh100 million, with scratch cards also available offering a top prize of Dh1 million.

70 residents have already won Dh100,000. Currently, the odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in over 8 million. While no one has claimed the much-talked about Dh100-million prize, two participants have walked away with Dh1 million..