NITI Aayog Member Calls for Modern Agriculture to Adapt to Changing Diets

NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand emphasized the need for a modernized approach to Indian agriculture, citing significant changes in the sector over the past decade. Speaking at the Agri Input Conclave organized by PHDCCI, Chand highlighted a shift in dietary habits, with grain consumption dropping by 15% while fruit and vegetable consumption increased by 7%. He called for greater investment in research and development to produce more nutritious crops that align with evolving consumer preferences.

Chand also stressed the importance of moving beyond the demand for higher minimum support prices (MSP) and focusing on factors that drive agricultural growth. He recommended government support in areas like technological advancements, monitoring systems to prevent counterfeit seeds, and fostering competitive markets. Noting a 30% rise in agricultural product prices over the last decade, Chand stated that the government has taken initiatives like soil health cards to help farmers optimize their use of agrochemicals.

During the conclave, Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary encouraged farmers to conduct soil tests to understand soil needs better. Additionally, PHDCCI Agribusiness Committee Chair Dr. R G Agarwal underscored the importance of farmer training, fair pricing, and combating counterfeit pesticides. He advised farmers to purchase agricultural inputs from verified sources with QR codes to ensure authenticity.