Eid Al Fitr 2025: Emirate in UAE reveals working hours for slaughterhouses

Dubai: The Dubai Municipality has announced the working hours in the emirate’s slaughterhouses for Eid Al Fitr 2025. The authority said that Abattoirs in Al Qusais, Al Quoz, Al Lisaili and Hatta will operate from 7.30am till 2pm on the first day of Eid Al Fitr. On the second and third day of Eid Al Fitr, the slaughterhouses will function from 7am till 2pm.

The UAE’s Moon sighting committee will begin observing the crescent on March 29. If the crescent is spotted on Ramadan 29, which corresponds with the Georgian calendar, Eid Al Fitr fall on March 30. If it is not spotted, Eid Al Fitr will begin on March 31. Islamic months last for 29 or 30 days, depending on when the Moon is sighted.

Earlier, the UAE had announced Eid Al Fitr holiday dates for government sector employees and private sector employees across the country.

Some government employees will get up to six days of holiday for Eid Al Fitr, since Friday is a weekend for public sector workers in Sharjah.