HIV outbreak in Malappuram as 9 drug users infected from shared syringes

Nine drug users in Valanchery, Malappuram, have tested positive for HIV, according to the Kerala AIDS Society. The infections were identified during a screening, with the Malappuram District Medical Officer confirming the findings. Among the infected individuals, three are migrant workers from other states. Health officials believe the primary cause of transmission was the sharing of syringes during drug use.

The first case was detected in January during a routine screening by the Kerala AIDS Society. Further investigations traced the infection back to a group of drug users, leading to the identification of eight additional cases. Authorities are now working to assess the extent of the outbreak and determine whether others may have been exposed.

In response, the health department has launched an extensive screening initiative targeting the families of the infected individuals and others who may have come into contact with them. Efforts are also underway to provide counseling, treatment, and raise awareness about the risks of syringe-sharing to prevent further transmissions.