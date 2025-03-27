India successfully test fires indigenously-developed Short-Range Surface-to-Air Missile

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy carried out a successful flight test of the indigenously developed Vertically-Launched Short-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VLSRSAM). The flight test was conducted from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha.

Also Read: Senior Asian Wrestling Championship 2025: India wins second medal

The flight test was carried out from a land-based vertical launcher against a high-speed aerial target at very close range and low altitude. It has established the Near-Boundary-Low Altitude capability of the missile system. During the test, the target was destroyed by the missile executing the high turn rate required for engaging targets at very close range and establishing the missile’s agility, reliability and pin-point accuracy.

The test was conducted with all weapon system elements deployed in combat configuration. These elements, including the missile with an indigenous Radio Frequency seeker, Multi-Function Radar and Weapon Control System, have performed as per expectations. The performance of the system was validated by the flight data captured by various Range Instruments developed by ITR Chandipur.