Kolkata: Five CISF Personnel Arrested for ‘Special 26’-Style Fake I-T Raid

Five Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, including an inspector, a head constable, two male constables, and a female constable, were arrested by Bidhannagar Police for impersonating income tax officers and executing a heist in Kolkata’s Chinar Park. Inspired by the Bollywood film Special 26, the accused carried out the robbery on March 18. Three civilians who allegedly aided the operation were also arrested. The female constable had previously been stationed at RG Kar Medical College after the rape and murder of a doctor last August. The accused are currently in Dum Dum correctional home and will undergo a Test Identification parade.

The police investigation revealed that the heist was orchestrated by Aarti Singh, who was in a property dispute with her stepdaughter, Vinita Singh. Aarti conspired with a CISF inspector from NTPC Farakka to stage the fake raid, agreeing to split the stolen valuables. On the night of the incident, the accused arrived in two vehicles, claiming to be income tax officers supported by police. They seized jewelry, Rs 3 lakh in cash, and the home’s CCTV recorder, without presenting identification or providing a seizure list. Notably, they avoided taking jewelry belonging to Aarti.

Following the incident, police tracked the suspects using CCTV footage and technical surveillance. The vehicle driver, Shiv Mangal Gan, was arrested, leading to the apprehension of Dipak Rana from New Alipore. The CISF inspector later confessed, implicating four subordinates who were subsequently arrested. All accused CISF personnel have been suspended and face possible dismissal. Authorities are continuing efforts to recover the stolen items.