Eid Al Fitr 2025: Popular tourist attraction in UAE announces 9-day fireworks, extended timings

Dubai: Popular tourist attraction in Dubai, Global Village, has announced extended timings and fireworks for Eid Al Fitr. The multicultural destination will feature Eid-themed highlights and immersive activities for visitors from March 28 to April 6. From Shawwal 1 to Shawwal 3, Global Village will be open from 4pm to 1am.

On Sunday April 6, 2025, Global Village will welcome an icon of the East Assala Nasri on the Main Stage for a highly anticipated musical concert. Global Village will also host nine-night Eid fireworks displays.

These will take place daily from Friday, March 28, to Saturday, April 5, 2025. The spectacles will light up the sky at 10pm during Ramadan nights and return to their regular 9pm timing, from the first day of Eid.