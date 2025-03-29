Hrithik Roshan to Debut as Director with ‘Krrish 4’, Backed by Yash Raj Films

Hrithik Roshan is set to make his directorial debut with Krrish 4, taking over the reins of the superhero franchise from his father, Rakesh Roshan. The film will be produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) in collaboration with Rakesh Roshan’s Filmkraft Productions. Expressing his pride, Rakesh stated that Hrithik has been deeply connected to the franchise since its inception and has a bold vision to advance the story for future audiences.

The Krrish franchise began with Koi Mil Gaya, which featured Hrithik as Rohit Mehra, a man with developmental disabilities who gains a new lease on life after befriending an alien named Jadoo. The subsequent films follow Rohit’s son Krishna, also played by Hrithik in a dual role, who inherits his father’s superpowers and embraces his identity as the superhero Krrish. The series has been widely celebrated for its storytelling and visual effects, solidifying Hrithik’s presence as a leading superhero figure in Indian cinema.

YRF head Aditya Chopra played a key role in convincing Hrithik to direct the project, bringing his experience and technological resources to ensure a grand cinematic experience. Rakesh Roshan praised the collaboration, calling it a rare and creatively powerful partnership. With YRF’s expertise and Hrithik’s ambitious vision, Krrish 4 aims to elevate Indian superhero films to a global scale.