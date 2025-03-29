India to Dispatch 15+ Tonnes of Relief Material to Myanmar via IAF Aircraft

India is set to send over 15 tonnes of relief material to Myanmar in response to the recent series of devastating earthquakes. The supplies will be transported via an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft from Air Force Station Hindon. The relief package consists of essential items such as tents, sleeping bags, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, water purifiers, hygiene kits, solar lamps, generator sets, and medical supplies like paracetamol, antibiotics, syringes, gloves, and bandages.

Myanmar experienced significant tremors, including a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Friday morning, causing widespread panic and structural damage. Neighboring Thailand also felt the tremors, leading to people evacuating buildings in Bangkok. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), a subsequent 4.2-magnitude quake struck Myanmar late at night, with the possibility of aftershocks remaining high due to its shallow depth of 10 kilometers.

The earthquakes caused severe damage, including the collapse of a 30-story under-construction building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, trapping 43 workers. Additionally, a bridge over the Irrawaddy River in Mandalay collapsed, with dramatic footage showing the structure falling into the river. Rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities are working to provide aid to the affected regions.