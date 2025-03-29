Kerala University Error: MBA Answer Sheets Missing, Exam Results Delayed

A controversy has erupted at Kerala University after 71 MBA third-semester answer sheets from the 2022-2024 batch went missing. The sheets, which were from the “Project Finance” paper, were lost while in the custody of a teacher responsible for their evaluation. The incident occurred during the teacher’s commute from Palakkad on a bike. Upon discovering the loss, the teacher informed university authorities. However, the university’s delayed response and initial attempts to conceal the issue by announcing a re-examination instead of addressing the loss have further fueled student frustration.

The university has now initiated disciplinary action against the teacher, with the vice-chancellor seeking a detailed report from the Registrar. Despite the incident happening ten months ago, students only received acknowledgment of the problem after mounting pressure. Many students expressed their disappointment, highlighting how the delay in results has affected their career prospects. Kerala University’s decision to conduct a re-exam has been met with strong opposition, as students argue that they are unfairly punished for an error they did not commit.

In response, students have filed formal complaints, demanding an alternative resolution that does not involve a re-exam. While the university stands by its decision, officials have admitted the severity of the situation and confirmed that necessary actions will be taken against the responsible teacher. Meanwhile, students continue to express mental and emotional distress over the prospect of reappearing for the exam, especially after waiting months for their results. The controversy highlights ongoing issues with administrative accountability and communication within the university.