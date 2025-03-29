Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Claims Innocence, Seeks Bail in Alleged False Case

A 30-year-old Bangladeshi national, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, who was arrested for allegedly stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, has applied for bail, claiming the case against him is false. In his plea submitted to the sessions court, Shariful argued that the first information report (FIR) was fabricated and his arrest was unjust. The incident occurred on January 16, when Khan was attacked inside his 12th-floor Bandra apartment and had to undergo emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital. Shariful was apprehended two days later.

In his bail application, Shariful claimed that his arrest violated Section 47 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which mandates that an accused be informed of the grounds for arrest and their right to bail. He further argued that even if the witness statements were assumed true, they wouldn’t substantiate charges under Section 311 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which relates to robbery or dacoity with intent to cause death or grievous harm. His lawyer, Ajay Gawali, contended that the investigation was nearly complete, with all recoveries and discoveries made, except for the chargesheet filing.

Shariful maintained that he had cooperated fully with the authorities and his continued detention was unnecessary. The bail plea emphasized that his further custody would serve no purpose since the primary investigative processes were concluded. The court is scheduled to hear the plea on April 1, where a decision regarding his release on bail will be made.