Eid Al Fitr 2025: Oman Ruler pardons 577 prisoners

Muscat: Ruler of Oman, His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has pardoned 577 prisoners including foreigners. His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Supreme Commander, has issued this special pardon for a group of convicted in various cases. The royal pardon by His Majesty the Sultan coincides with the occasion of Eid al-Fitr 1446 AH, and out of consideration for their families.

Every year, during special occasions, rulers of GCC countries pardon a number of inmates in a compassionate gesture that seeks to keep families together and raise quality of life.

The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs in Oman has announced the first day of Eid Al Fitr. The authority informed that Monday, March 31, 2025, will mark the first day of Shawwal 1446 AH and the first day of Eid Al-Fitr.

The moon sighting committee, led by H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Said bin Khalfan Al Mamari, Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs, convened on the evening of Saturday, the 29th of Ramadan. Despite their efforts, no verified crescent moon sightings were reported. Consequently, Sunday will complete the 30 days of Ramadan.